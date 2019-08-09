Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.86. 83,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,525,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.58 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

