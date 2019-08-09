Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 182.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 88.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,335. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Horst Gras sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $108,920.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,256.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $487,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,986.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

