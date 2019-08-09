Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) Shares Up 0.5%

Baby Bunting Group Ltd (ASX:BBN) shares were up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$2.29 ($1.62) and last traded at A$2.19 ($1.55), approximately 120,576 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.18 ($1.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.26. The company has a market cap of $276.91 million and a P/E ratio of 28.08.

About Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN)

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, Manchester, and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

