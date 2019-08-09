B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.40 million.

BTG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 9,547,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,624. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

