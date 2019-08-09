Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) Shares Up 9.4%

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) shares shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), 105,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 192,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Azure Minerals in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.45 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.10.

Azure Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals in Northern Mexico. The company primarily explores for lead, cobalt, gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Oposura project located in Sonora State of Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

