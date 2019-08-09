AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Up 4.1%

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66, 354,781 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 479,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXGN. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AxoGen to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 target price on shares of AxoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of $684.65 million, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, VP David K. Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,056.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,493.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.