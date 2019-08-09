Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE AVT traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $41.45. 556,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,391. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1,687.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 1,178.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

