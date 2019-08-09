Aviva (LON:AV) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 479 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 492 ($6.43).

Shares of LON AV traded down GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 383.10 ($5.01). The stock had a trading volume of 15,613,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 504.60 ($6.59). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,411 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £5,897.98 ($7,706.76).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

