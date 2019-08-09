Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $300.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Avista updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.83-3.03 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.83-3.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64. Avista has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In related news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $32,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $83,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,374. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Avista by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avista by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 44,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

