Avesoro Resources’ (ASO) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Avesoro Resources to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

ASO traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 59 ($0.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,862. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. Avesoro Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.27 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.50 ($3.16).

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

