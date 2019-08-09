Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVDR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 310,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,073. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. Avedro has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32.
Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avedro will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avedro Company Profile
Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.
Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Avedro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avedro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.