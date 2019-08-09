Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 310,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,073. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. Avedro has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avedro will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avedro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Avedro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avedro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avedro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avedro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

