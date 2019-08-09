Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.14. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 4,229 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVDL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 215.96% and a negative net margin of 111.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

