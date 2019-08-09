Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (CVE:XLY)’s stock price was down 14.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.87, approximately 6,086,582 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 1,305,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $596.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 million. Analysts predict that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

