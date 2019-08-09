Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.35 ($55.06).

NDA stock traded down €1.94 ($2.26) during trading on Friday, hitting €35.61 ($41.41). The stock had a trading volume of 361,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €40.72. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €36.10 ($41.98) and a 1-year high of €70.08 ($81.49). The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

