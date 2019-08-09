Auctus Reaches Market Cap of $172,353.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $172,353.00 and approximately $195.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00254546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.01201542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00018446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00087565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,839,165 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

