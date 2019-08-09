Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given $25.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $25.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Atreca an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.63 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atreca stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Atreca as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,383. Atreca has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

