Athene (NYSE:ATH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.88.

ATH stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. Athene has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.14.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Athene will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 80,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Beilinson acquired 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,000 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Athene by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

