Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Set at $68.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Athene (NYSE:ATH) has been assigned a $68.00 price objective by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of ATH stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. 959,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. Athene has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $831,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,116.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Beilinson acquired 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Athene by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

