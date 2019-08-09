AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 7,900 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 6,470 ($84.54) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,658.82 ($87.01).

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 124 ($1.62) on Friday, hitting GBX 7,351 ($96.05). 2,374,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,645.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,349.30 ($96.03).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

