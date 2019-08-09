Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

