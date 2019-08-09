ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “
OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $31.00.
About ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (AHKSY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.