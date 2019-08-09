Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.68 ($10.09).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AT1 shares. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Aroundtown stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €7.24 ($8.41). 1,565,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.47, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.42. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €6.86 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of €7.92 ($9.20). The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

