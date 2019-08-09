Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 79.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.
AHH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. 5,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46.
In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 6,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AHH shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
