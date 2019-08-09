Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 79.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

AHH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. 5,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 6,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AHH shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

