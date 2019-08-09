Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.47–0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.75 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.43)-($0.37) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 17,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,292. The company has a market capitalization of $239.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arlo Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

