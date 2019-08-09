Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.47–0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.75 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.43)-($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. 18,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,292. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $239.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.26% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

