Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.47–0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.75 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.43)-($0.37) EPS.
Separately, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. 18,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,292. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $239.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.
Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.