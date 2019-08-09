Argo Group’s (ARGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their buy rating on shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

“We compare ARGO to a peer group of 10 specialty insurers. The peer group is trading at a higher price-to-book multiple than ARGO (1.5x vs. 1.2x), but peers have also generated stronger returns. Relative to expected ROE, ARGO’s shares appear to be undervalued (see chart below). We are maintaining our Outperform rating and our target price of $81.00, which is 1.4 times our 12-months forward BVPS estimate of $58.49.”,” Boenning Scattergood’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.12 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.24.

ARGO opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.43 million.

In other Argo Group news, insider Kevin James Rehnberg sold 6,442 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $457,897.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Nealon sold 1,210 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $88,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

