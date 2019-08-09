Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

ARES opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 274,712 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $7,601,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Weiner sold 3,600 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $93,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,370,709 shares of company stock worth $37,208,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $51,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

