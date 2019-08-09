Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of ARNA stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,929. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 35.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 76.19% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $85,247.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $318,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after buying an additional 170,954 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $21,374,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

