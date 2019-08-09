Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,382,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,562,000 after purchasing an additional 246,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,509,000 after purchasing an additional 700,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,297,000 after purchasing an additional 191,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 746,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.