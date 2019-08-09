Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $80.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s FY2019 earnings at $13.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Coal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.17.

NYSE ARCH opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,844. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 411.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 484,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 389,902 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,703,000 after acquiring an additional 358,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,151,000 after acquiring an additional 83,590 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,393,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,322,000.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

