ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.18 for the period.

ARC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.12 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, research analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ARC Document Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

