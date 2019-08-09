Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Arbutus Biopharma stock remained flat at $$1.65 during trading on Thursday. 177,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,857. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 11.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,948.40% and a negative return on equity of 125.64%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

