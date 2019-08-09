Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,013,786,000 after purchasing an additional 417,421 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,929,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,856 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,652,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,453,547,000 after purchasing an additional 295,102 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,620,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,321,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,823 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,611,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $569,665,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on Apple to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.12.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,912,698. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $890.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

