Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.16–0.15 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.55–0.51 EPS.

APPN traded up $8.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,673. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.40. Appian has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10.

In other Appian news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $73,754.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $510,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $1,956,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,955.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,835 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,884 over the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair raised Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

