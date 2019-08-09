Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager globally. The Company operates in three business segments: private equity, capital markets and real estate. It raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension and endowment funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. Apollo Management, L.P. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a c rating to an a- rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.72 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -876.19%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 80,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

