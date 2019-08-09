Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of APEN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 15,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $58.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 126.08% and a negative net margin of 69.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 8.3% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 863,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

