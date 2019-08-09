APIS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96,732.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. APIS has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $96,732.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00024872 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,247,230 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

