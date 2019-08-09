ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $222.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ANSYS delivered robust second-quarter results. Moreover, both earnings and revenues increased year over year. Robust growth across each of the three major geographies and strong product portfolio drove quarterly results. Further, the company also raised its fiscal 2019 outlook. ANSYS is benefiting from the adoption of its engineering simulation software and services. Growing clout of simulation in repair, maintenance and other overhaul projects is strengthening ANSYS’s growth prospects. Moreover, increase in budgetary allocation for the defense spending across Europe & the United States is likely to be a tailwind. Robust investments in autonomous vehicles, electrification, smart, connected solutions and 5G too hold promise. However, adverse foreign currency exchange rates and integration risks remain concerns.”

Get ANSYS alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.22.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.01. 2,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.51. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $215.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $118,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,241,000. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,576,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,779,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,238,602,000 after purchasing an additional 312,390 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 49.2% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 941,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,958,000 after purchasing an additional 310,181 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 635,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,043,000 after purchasing an additional 139,866 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANSYS (ANSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.