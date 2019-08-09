Ankr Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.07 Million (ANKR)

Ankr Network (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Ankr Network has a market capitalization of $22.96 million and $4.07 million worth of Ankr Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, Bittrex, IDEX and UPbit. During the last seven days, Ankr Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00256749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.01199747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019077 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00088165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Ankr Network

Ankr Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,523,062,807 tokens. Ankr Network’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr Network’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr Network’s official Twitter account is @ankrnetwork

Buying and Selling Ankr Network

Ankr Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

