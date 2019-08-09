ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues Earnings Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY19 guidance to $5.57-6.21 EPS.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $71.95. 4,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,060. The company has a market cap of $867.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $629,457.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Nash bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.76 per share, with a total value of $99,358.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,027.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 279,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 240,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 142,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 140,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

