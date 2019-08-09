ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

ANGI Homeservices stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 10,114,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $115,018.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 795,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $10,996,233.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,100,689 shares of company stock worth $15,311,328 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

