ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 12th (NASDAQ:ANCN)

ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s (NASDAQ:ANCN) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 12th. ANCHIANO THERAP/S had issued 2,652,174 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $30,500,001 based on an initial share price of $11.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANCN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ANCHIANO THERAP/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.