ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer. The company’s product candidate, inodiftagene vixteplasmid, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It operates primarily in Cambridge, MA and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is based in CAMBRIDGE. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANCN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ANCN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,858. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the first quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

