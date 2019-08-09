Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Anaplan to $54.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.16.

PLAN stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,506. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $55,017.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Calderoni sold 49,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $2,784,859.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,387,603 shares of company stock valued at $68,590,442 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth $58,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

