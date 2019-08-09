Analyzing Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) & FTS International (OTCMKTS:FTSI)

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) and FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and FTS International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $37.35 billion 0.80 $5.99 billion $5.99 5.28 FTS International $1.54 billion 0.20 $258.40 million $2.36 1.22

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than FTS International. FTS International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTS International has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and FTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 16.25% 21.01% 12.20% FTS International 2.62% 130.74% 12.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and FTS International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A FTS International 0 8 1 0 2.11

FTS International has a consensus price target of $8.84, suggesting a potential upside of 208.14%. Given FTS International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTS International is more favorable than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR).

Dividends

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. FTS International does not pay a dividend. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of FTS International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of FTS International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FTS International beats Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,439 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,838 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

