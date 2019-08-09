Analysts Set ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) PT at $47.00

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
SCSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 4,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $555,489. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SCSC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $801.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $44.30.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
