Analysts Set ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) PT at $47.00

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

SCSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 4,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $555,489. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after buying an additional 160,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $18,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 37,833 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in ScanSource by 9.8% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 268,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 25.4% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 221,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

SCSC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $801.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

