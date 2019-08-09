Analysts Set Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Target Price at $70.33

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Emergent Biosolutions to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of EBS opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Emergent Biosolutions had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $59,704.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,804.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

