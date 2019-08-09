Analysts Set Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Price Target at $18.33

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

CNST stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,875. The firm has a market cap of $211.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

