Analysts Set $30.00 Target Price for L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.52 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned L.B. Foster an industry rank of 197 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSTR. BidaskClub cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on L.B. Foster and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of FSTR stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $200.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. Analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

