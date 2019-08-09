Analysts Set $22.00 Target Price for Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 16 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $234.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.36.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, Director Robin Hensley sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 63,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Group of Companies (SGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.